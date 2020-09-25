Solvang begins creating design guidelines for continued Copenhagen Street closure

Solvang’s Branding and Design Committee
prioritized outdoor items to fine-tune as it establishes a design guideline for businesses utilizing Copenhagen Street to serve their customers.
At the committee’s first official board meeting and community workshop
on Sept. 23, the committee created a list of items that businesses have been using to build a space for customers to dine outside.
According to the staff report, the purpose of the Copenhagen Street closure
was to allow businesses to expand into the outdoors and increase the number of visitors Solvang could safely accommodate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting was about design guidelines, but several business owners spoke against the continued closure of Copenhagen street during public comment.
Michael and Diane Bron, owners of Pebble People, said the Solvang City Council made the decision without speaking with business owners and didn’t feel that was right.
“We took it upon ourselves to speak to businesses, and spoke to several who had varying opinions, understanding what we needed to do to get through COVID-19 as far as restaurants and eating but not understanding of keeping the closure going as long as was approved,” Diane said.
Michael urged the committee to put their priority list on pause “until the new council comes in, because we have so many businesses today who want no part of this.” Solvang’s mayoral seat and two City Council seats are up for election this year with none of the incumbents seeking reelection.
To ensure that businesses using the outdoor space are using items that are cohesive throughout the street and align with the overall Danish style of the city, the committee made lighting, shading, street barriers, furniture, signage, seating enclosures, and planters/pots a priority.
Given the state guidelines for reopening or shutting down sectors of the economy depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, City Manager Xenia Bradford recommended planning to maintain the closure through June 30, 2021.
The committee directed staff to bring the committee a polished set of guidelines and cost for the businesses and city to its Oct. 8 meeting. ∆
—Karen Garcia