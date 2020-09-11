Nipomo skate park close to completing its funding goal

Skateboarders in South San Luis Obispo County could finally see a skatepark next year, as the county is closing in on its $1.5 million goal for the Nipomo skate park project.
click to enlarge
-
FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
-
NEW DIGS As a makeshift skate park in Nipomo goes away, the Nipomo skate park project is a couple of hundred thousand dollars away from starting the bidding process for construction with the goal of breaking ground next year.
At the Sept. 1 SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board authorized the Department of Parks and Recreation to submit an application for $456,230 in Per Capita Grant Funds for project construction.
SLO County 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton told the Sun she’s confident the application will be approved. After that, the project will only need to raise about $250,000 to $300,000 in order to begin the construction process.
“We’re closer than we’ve ever been. There’s more of an emphasis, I think, to get the project done because the property that was on Frontage Road where the kids made this makeshift skateboard park
was recently sold,” Compton said.
The property was sold to a developer from Southern California that has already contracted with three to four businesses to put their facilities in that location, she said. The project has been more than seven years in the making and included a six-month period of several meetings with the youth who were using the makeshift skate park.
“The sad thing is a lot of the kids that helped with the design, they’re out of high school,” Compton said.
But with design blueprints and renderings ready, she said she’s working on how to come up with the remaining money for the project. ∆
—Karen Garcia