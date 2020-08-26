Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

SLO the virus

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Cal Poly will require students in campus housing to test negative for COVID-19 before moving in

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM

Before Cal Poly starts its fall quarter on Sept. 14, thousands of students who plan to live on campus have to test negative for COVID-19 before they’re allowed at the school.

In an Aug. 26 press release, Cal Poly announced that all students who hope to live on campus this fall will first be required to get tested for COVID-19—at some point within the 72 hours before moving in. While the university acknowledged in its release that the timeframe will likely be a difficult task logistically, Cal Poly said it would work with students to help them find necessary testing resources locally or in their areas of permanent residence.

click to enlarge TESTING, TESTING In an Aug. 26 press release, Cal Poly announced that all students who hope to live on campus this fall need to get tested for COVID-19 within the 72 hours before moving in. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • TESTING, TESTING In an Aug. 26 press release, Cal Poly announced that all students who hope to live on campus this fall need to get tested for COVID-19 within the 72 hours before moving in.
“Our goal is to keep SLO County safe, open, and strong in this new school year,” SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the press release. “We can do that by managing the spread of COVID-19 and minimizing the risks to our community, which includes Cal Poly students, staff, and faculty. It’s important for each individual to do the right thing and adhere to health guidance so that we can continue to move forward together.”

While the majority of Cal Poly’s courses will be held virtually this fall, about 12 percent of the school’s more than 4,000 fall classes will be taught face-to-face, according to the press release. About 6,000 students are expected to take at least one in-person course and the university is opening its campus housing facilities to about 5,150 students. Typically more than 8,000 beds are available in University Housing. Students, according to Cal Poly, will be housed by themselves in single rooms only.

Although students living off-campus are not required to get tested, the university is urging everyone to get tested before returning to the area.


—Kasey Bubnash
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in SLO the virus

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Caravan protest at California Men’s Colony calls for better treatment Read More

  2. SLO County survey to ‘guide the future of COVID-19 testing in our community’ Read More

  3. Guadalupe to hold proposed sign ordinance workshop Read More

  4. Familiar faces and newcomers join a crowded SLO city election race Read More

  5. Paso pushes community-led outreach to slow the spread of COVID-19 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation