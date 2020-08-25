SLO County survey to ‘guide the future of COVID-19 testing in our community’

San Luis Obispo County public health officials are asking locals to fill out a short COVID-19 testing survey—available online
—that will help “guide the future of testing in our community,” according to an Aug. 24 county press release.
Open through Sept. 2, the survey asks questions about the respondent’s age and area of residence, COVID-19 testing history, and impressions of the process.
click to enlarge
-
FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT BRONSON
-
WEIGH IN SLO County is asking residents to complete a survey on COVID-19 testing, including asking questions about public testing sites such as the one in Grover Beach.
“The Public Health Department wants to understand residents' perspectives so we can provide testing in a way that best meets the community's needs,” the county’s press release stated.
One survey question is: “What would potentially deter you from getting tested at a community testing site hosted by the county or state?” It has 11 possible answers, including an “other” option with a chance to write a response.
SLO County recently reinvited residents who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested after having restricted it for several weeks amid a statewide backlog in test processing.
Three public sites are currently open for testing in SLO County: the SLO Vets’ Hall in the city of SLO; the Ramona Garden Park Center in Grover Beach; and the Nipomo Senior Center in Nipomo.
Sign-ups
are available online and the test is free.
A prior location in Atascadero, at Pavilion on the Lake, closed at the start of this week—even as cases continue to climb in North County. The site, a county operation, “always planned to run from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20, two weeks” and then move to Nipomo, according to Public Health Department spokesperson Michelle Shoresmen.
As of Aug. 25, SLO County had recorded 2,735 cases of COVID-19, with 431 active infections, 12 hospitalizations, and 21 fatalities to date.
SLO County remains on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist due to high case counts, which prevents schools and other business sectors from reopening.
Though case counts have declined in recent days—SLO County is averaging 25 new cases per day over the last week—they must drop to below 20 per day over a 14-day period to meet the state’s benchmark. ∆
—Peter Johnson