Workforce Development Board hosts webinar to help locals get back to work

In April, Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County
Business Services Strategist Alma Janabajab told New Times
about the board’s efforts to go virtual
. Now, the Santa Barbara County-run entity is taking those services one step further with its Workforce Programs Launch Event.
The free Zoom event on Aug. 13 is open to anyone interested in learning more about eight local programs that aim to get folks working again.
-
IMAGE COURTESY OF THE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD
-
UPCOMING EVENT The Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County encourages any job seeker to attend their free virtual event on Thursday, available in both English and Spanish.
The Workforce Development Board is partnering with local organizations like Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, Santa Barbara County United Way, Transitions-Mental Health Association, and others to get the programs rolling. Each organization will provide specific services for target groups, Janabajab explained, and the event Thursday will introduce all of the different opportunities available.
“There’s one that’s related specifically for veterans and their spouses,” Janabajab said. “There’s another one for youth, for the summer programs. There’s one for prison-to-employment—we’re still working on that—along with another one that’s going to be for apprenticeship.”
She said that the local United Way will help dislocated workers using a National Dislocated Worker Grant
. The board’s in-house program operators will be providing layoff assistance and supportive services. Goodwill is taking on the summer youth programming and veteran support.
“It’s a variety of our partners that are helping to run those programs,” Janabajab said.
She encouraged “any job seeker” to attend the Thursday Zoom webinar. Since it’s a video call, there’s nearly unlimited room for attendees. Those interested can register any time, even on the day of the event, which will be held in both English and Spanish.
“There’s different things that can be offered,” she said. “There’s equipment necessary for teleworking, housing assistance, career services, on-the-job training, vocational training opportunities: a variety of things that we can now offer because we’ve got additional grants.”
Allan Hancock College, Lompoc Adult Education, and Santa Barbara City College will also present information on workforce training opportunities.
“I think there’s so many opportunities, so many options that we can offer the community,” Janabajab said. “It doesn’t hurt to find out more information.”
While COVID-19 has proven a difficult time for job seekers, Janabajab is confident that the community’s workforce development resources will emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.
“With the coronavirus there’s been so many opportunities where we’ve been able to apply for grants,” she said. “I think everyone is trying to figure out an alternative way of conducting business.”
The Aug. 13 Zoom call will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for English speakers
, and 2 to 3:30 p.m. for Spanish
. ∆
—Malea Martin