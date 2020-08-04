Got a News Tip?
SLO the virus

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

SLO launches social media competition to help local businesses

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 11:47 AM

Are you #SLOready?

On Aug. 4, the city of San Luis Obispo unveiled a month-long social media competition that it says is meant to encourage people to order from local restaurants, shop at local stores, and enjoy the local outdoors.

Throughout August, Instagram users who post photos at a SLO open space, landmark, restaurant, or store with the #SLOready hashtag and @shareSLO tag will be eligible to win a free staycation at Hotel Cerro.
click to enlarge GET OUT, SAFELY Dine out at a San Luis Obispo restaurant this month and be eligible to win a free staycation at Hotel Cerro. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF SLO
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF SLO
  • GET OUT, SAFELY Dine out at a San Luis Obispo restaurant this month and be eligible to win a free staycation at Hotel Cerro.


“We’re giving you a chance to support San Luis Obispo, show that we’re in this together, and take part in our awesome grand prize giveaway by posting yourself having safe fun!” the SLO Ready Challenge page reads.

Interested participants can post up to four photos for four unique entries, and on Sept. 1, the city will randomly select a winner. The winner will be awarded a two-night stay at Hotel Cerro; drinks for two at Granada Hotel & Bistro; dinner for two at Luna Red; and yoga for two at the SLO Yoga Center.

Photos of takeout food and selfies with a face covering at a “favorite SLO location” also qualify as entries.

“Don’t forget to participate safely by wearing your mask and practicing social distancing,” the competition page reminds.

In a Aug. 4 press release, the SLO Chamber of Commerce said the social media campaign is one strategy in a broader campaign to stimulate the economy, as businesses struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The city of SLO's meta goal is to implement traditional and creative economic development strategies to help the business community in the recovery phase—this campaign is exactly that,” the chamber’s press release said.

In addition to posting on Instagram, the city requires participants to send their photos to promotions@visitslo.com. For full details on the competition, go to visitslo.com/slo-ready-challenge. ∆
