Former Grand View Apartments complex in Paso is getting a facelift for future tenants

The Grand View Apartments in Paso Robles, recently renamed Vista Robles, have new owners with plans to revitalize the complex and reopen it to prospective tenants by September of this year.
The property was put on the market in February amid a tenant lawsuit
against the former owners over living conditions. In June, the Koto Group—a Santa Barbara-based property management company—and Doug Wetton Properties—Southern California-based property management company, purchased the apartments.
Koto Group President James Knapp told New Times
that the complex has been an unfortunate blight to the community, particularly because it’s located at the gateway to Paso Robles.
“The project formerly had major issues, which were well-publicized, and we feel very fortunate to be working to turnaround this complex and provide a project that will be a great positive addition to Paso Robles,” Knapp said.
The partners plan to reconstruct the units to feature private patios, wood flooring, granite countertops, washer/dryer units, air conditioning, and all new electric and plumbing. The complex will be pet friendly, and all units will have green upgrades with water-efficient fixtures and high-efficiency appliances, HVAC, and lighting, he said.
One-bedroom apartments will be available in the $1,500 to $1,575 range; two-bedroom apartments will be in the $1,600 to $1,700 range; and three-bedroom apartments will be in the $1,850 to $1,900 range.
“We are working closely with the city of Paso Robles for this project, and they have been extremely supportive and provided us guidance on what the community wants in a new project. We can’t stress how much investment is going into the property to fully overhaul both interiors and exterior of the building, as well as various improvements to provide a beautiful new home for future residents,” he said.
Revitalizing Vista Robles is just one part of the plan, Knapp said. The other part is management, which was an issue at Grand View.
“Our company is focused on truly building a sense of community at our projects, and we have a great on-site team who will be working on resident-focused community building activities as well,” he said.
In May 2019, 200 current (at the time) and former tenants of the Grand View Apartments filed a lawsuit against Grand View owners Ebrahim and Fahimeh Madadi and Property Manager Nicole Davis. The suit accused the property of being insect- and vermin-infested, having a severe mold problem, and dangerous gas and electric lines that rendered the premises uninhabitable.
In a press release, Stephanie Barclay—the residents’ legal counsel and legal director of the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation, stated that some tenants of the former Grand View apartments found housing in the area. However, she said, some had to relocate outside of SLO County.
“We hope to be able to welcome back many former Grand View residents to the new Vista Robles property, and have fortunately already been able to connect with a number of previous residents regarding their wish to return,” Knapp said. “We are an equal opportunity housing provider, and we cannot guarantee any preference based on previous residency, but we hope that the community will return.”
Leasing for the complex begins in mid-July. ∆
—Karen Garcia