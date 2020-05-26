SLO County allows salons, barbershops, places of worship to open

Say goodbye to split ends and boxed hair dye, SLO County, because the moment we’ve all been waiting for is here: Salons are officially allowed to reopen.
SLO County gave the green light to local salons, barbershops, and places of worship
in an announcement released late in the afternoon on May 26, just after the California Department of Public Health announced that such organizations would be allowed to operate in all California counties approved for accelerated reopening.
SLO County was the 29th county to meet the state’s accelerated reopening criteria, and was sanctioned to do so in mid-May
.
"Together, Californians have limited infections in our state, and because of that work, many counties may make a decision to restart modified hair and barber services," State Public Health Officer Sonia Angell said in a May 26 press release. "However, COVID-19 is still present in our communities, and we are still at risk. As we venture outside our homes, it is critically important to keep physical distance, wear face coverings in public, and wash hands frequently to help protect yourself and those around you."
There will, of course, be service restrictions and safety requirements for all organizations that choose to open their doors.
Places of worship can begin in-person services and funerals but only at a maximum 25 percent capacity or 100 attendees, whichever is lower. Religious children’s classes are still prohibited, according to the SLO County press release, and virtual activities are encouraged.
In barbershops and salons, services are limited to those that can be provided with both the workers and customers wearing face coverings. All face-related services—from eyebrow maintenance to beard trimming—are still prohibited, along with nail care, spas treatments, and massages.
Before SLO County organizations reopen, they must complete and sign the county’s “Ready to Reopen” toolkit certification form for each for each facility. The toolkit and reopening criteria can be found at emergencyslo.org/reopen
