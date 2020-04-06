Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

SLO the virus

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 6, 2020

SLO retail shops look to phone and online sales to stay in business

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 5:48 PM

Local businesses that aren’t on the list of “essential” businesses allowed to remain open are finding ways to remain operational.
click to enlarge CONTINUING SALES Retail businesses fall under the limited services list which means they can still sell their products online and over the phone. - FILE PHOTO BY KAORI FUNAHASHI
  • FILE PHOTO BY KAORI FUNAHASHI
  • CONTINUING SALES Retail businesses fall under the limited services list which means they can still sell their products online and over the phone.

According to the San Luis Obispo County website readyslo.org, retail stores are not on the list of essentials, but they are on the county’s list of businesses allowed to provide limited services. Although brick-and-mortar shops aren’t allowed to open to the public, they can sell their products online or via phone call orders, according to the county, which can then be picked up via curbside delivery or mailed to customers.

San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Jim Dantona told New Times that the chamber is working closely with the city of SLO, the Downtown SLO Association, and regional chambers to ensure that the entire community continues to prosper.

“We are taking this day-by-day just like everyone else, but are making sure we are getting the most credible, up-to-date information on financial and business resources out there for folks to access,” Dantona said.

He said if a business—essential or not—has questions, the city of SLO created an online form to streamline guidance and ensure that businesses are getting the right information the first time.

In an effort to continue supporting these small businesses, the chamber launched #SmallBusinessSaturday to encourage community members to shop with their favorite local business online, via social media, or over the phone. The chamber’s also calling on the community to leave a review of their preferred businesses or share a photo via social media of their local purchase. The community can also support a local business by buying a gift card for themselves or someone else for later use.

“So there’s a continuum, and right now, where we are in this continuum is OK, we want to have people not completely stop their income. The ones that are able to pivot and do online sales, good for them, we should support them,” Downtown SLO CEO Bettina Swigger said.

Swigger told New Times the current pandemic and its effect on all local businesses is accelerating the conversation about moving brick-and-mortar retail into a more “21st century business environment.” Many brick-and-mortar businesses are now turning to social media and their online websites, if they have one, to reach out to their customers and continue selling their products.

“I think a lot of people are actually doing a lot of shopping online locally, and that’s cool to see,” Swigger said. ∆
—Karen Garcia



Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in SLO the virus

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Santa Maria Area Transit suspends fares, reduces route schedule Read More

  2. New Times speaks with a local emergency physician about COVID-19 Read More

  3. Cal Poly awarded $6.7 million for Technology Park expansion Read More

  4. Los Flores Ranch expands hours, despite park closures elsewhere Read More

  5. Rural communities find ways to help one another and keep track of county COVID-19 updates without internet access Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation