SLO County to waive penalties for late April property taxes

Local property owners worried about being able to pay their property taxes on time this month can breath a sigh of relief.



The San Luis Obispo County Tax Collector Division is waiving late fees on property taxes paid after the April 10 delinquency deadline in light of the COVID-19 crisis.



“We recognize many taxpayers are facing difficulties with the upcoming April 10 property tax deadline,” SLO County Tax Collector Jim Hamilton said in a March 30 press release. “Taxpayers able to pay their April installment on time should continue to do so, but this program allows more time for those who have been impacted by COVID-19.”

EXTENSION Local property owners can delay their April property tax payments, per a new waiver program enacted by the SLO County Tax Collector Division.



The waiver form, which is on the SLO County tax collector website, is available for primary residences and properties associated with a small business, defined as a business with an annual revenue of less than $7.5 million (including vacation rental properties).



Instead of receiving a 10 percent fee for missing the deadline, those property owners can submit the waiver form alongside their late payment and face no penalties.



“Taxpayers who want to submit a waiver request should do so at the same time they are ready to make their tax payment,” Hamilton’s press release reads.

There’s no deadline associated with the waiver form.The Tax Collector Division has also extended the deadline to pay transient occupancy taxes collected in February and March in the unincorporated county. Usually owed at the end of every month, those February and March taxes can be paid before Aug. 31 and still avoid penalty.