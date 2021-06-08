Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

News Wire

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Marian hospital opens behavioral health unit

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 4:20 PM

On June 8, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria opened its first behavioral health unit, which hospital leaders say fills an urgent and unmet need in the community.

The eight-chair behavioral health unit will be open 24 hours a day to provide “intervention, assessment, evaluation, therapy, and support for those experiencing a mental health crisis,” according to a Marian press release.

click to enlarge NEW UNIT Marian Regional Medical Center added a behavioral health unit, which hospital leaders say is urgently needed. - FILE PHOTO BY ZAC EZZONE
  • FILE PHOTO BY ZAC EZZONE
  • NEW UNIT Marian Regional Medical Center added a behavioral health unit, which hospital leaders say is urgently needed.
Because of the unit, which will be staffed by psychiatrists and psychiatric nurses, Marian says it can now quickly transfer patients there from its emergency room, rather than wait for openings at out-of-area mental health facilities.

“With one out of every eight emergency department visits being behavioral health or substance abuse related, the behavioral health outpatient unit will fill an incredible void in local health care,” Marian’s press release read. “[The unit] will see patients as soon as they are medically cleared, providing early treatment initiation.”

For now, Marian’s new unit will only serve patients at the Santa Maria hospital, but it could potentially expand in the “near future” to serve those in San Luis Obispo County, according to spokesperson Sara San-Juan.

The hospital’s press release stated that Santa Barbara County currently has only four inpatient mental health beds for every 100,000 residents, when the medically recommended number is 50 beds per 100,000 residents.

David Ketelaar, an emergency physician at Marian hospital, said that the need for services is growing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.


“Mental health conditions were increasing in all age groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has accelerated this increase dramatically,” Ketelaar said. “We are committed to supporting local behavioral health services to meet the needs of our community.” ∆

—Peter Johnson
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Best of SLO County 2021 Virtual Publication
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Wire

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Skipper’s rallies to help GALA replace sign stolen as Pride month started Read More

  2. Location, location: The California Coastal Commission's off-roading ban at the Oceano Dunes could affect the popular filming destination Read More

  3. County to consider the formation of a second Oceano advisory council Read More

  4. Traveling nurses help county vaccination efforts Read More

  5. Restaurant Revitalization Fund helps provide financial relief for staffing challenges during post-shutdown business boom Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation