Skipper’s rallies to help GALA replace sign stolen as Pride month started

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF GALA PRIDE AND DIVERSITY CENTER

DAMAGE GALA’s Pride and Diversity Center office sign was broken off its stand at the start of Pride month.

—Karen Garcia

Skipper’s Brew Coffee House in San Luis Obispo is donating 100 percent of its sales today, June 7, to the GALA Pride and Diversity Center.Skipper’s posted their efforts on Instagram, calling on its customers to support the GALA center after its office sign was stolen sometime between May 30 and June 2.“We are all family, and we are all in this together,” the post read.The incident occured at the start of Pride month, celebrated during the month of June.GALA board president Doug Heumann said the organization is disappointed that someone “would feel the need to act out in this way.”“The LGBTQI-plus community feels supported in this county, but the vandalism is a reminder that we’ve still got work to do,” Heumann said in a statement.Located at 1080 Palm Ave. in San Luis Obispo, GALA shares a building with the Herring Law Group. While the law group’s sign is intact, only pieces of GALA’s sign remain attached to the screws that once held it.GALA Coordinator Serrina Ruggles is asking the community for help in making temporary yard signs and colorful banners to decorate the building during Pride month.“We’d like to have the colors of Pride filling the front of our building. I’m hoping we can make this a rallying point for solidarity and support,” Ruggles said.Community members who are interested in donating towards a sign replacement can visit GALA’s Facebook page for a Paypal link to leave monetary support. ∆