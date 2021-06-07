Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

News Wire

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Monday, June 7, 2021

Skipper’s rallies to help GALA replace sign stolen as Pride month started

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 10:16 AM

Skipper’s Brew Coffee House in San Luis Obispo is donating 100 percent of its sales today, June 7, to the GALA Pride and Diversity Center.

Skipper’s posted their efforts on Instagram, calling on its customers to support the GALA center after its office sign was stolen sometime between May 30 and June 2.

click to enlarge DAMAGE GALA’s Pride and Diversity Center office sign was broken off its stand at the start of Pride month. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GALA PRIDE AND DIVERSITY CENTER
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF GALA PRIDE AND DIVERSITY CENTER
  • DAMAGE GALA’s Pride and Diversity Center office sign was broken off its stand at the start of Pride month.
“We are all family, and we are all in this together,” the post read.

The incident occured at the start of Pride month, celebrated during the month of June.

GALA board president Doug Heumann said the organization is disappointed that someone “would feel the need to act out in this way.”

“The LGBTQI-plus community feels supported in this county, but the vandalism is a reminder that we’ve still got work to do,” Heumann said in a statement.

Located at 1080 Palm Ave. in San Luis Obispo, GALA shares a building with the Herring Law Group. While the law group’s sign is intact, only pieces of GALA’s sign remain attached to the screws that once held it.

GALA Coordinator Serrina Ruggles is asking the community for help in making temporary yard signs and colorful banners to decorate the building during Pride month.



“We’d like to have the colors of Pride filling the front of our building. I’m hoping we can make this a rallying point for solidarity and support,” Ruggles said.

Community members who are interested in donating towards a sign replacement can visit GALA’s Facebook page for a Paypal link to leave monetary support. ∆

—Karen Garcia
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Wire

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Location, location: The California Coastal Commission's off-roading ban at the Oceano Dunes could affect the popular filming destination Read More

  2. Countdown for Lucia Mar recall petitioning has officially started Read More

  3. County to consider the formation of a second Oceano advisory council Read More

  4. SLO approves pilot program to send an EMT and social worker to homeless calls Read More

  5. Restaurant Revitalization Fund helps provide financial relief for staffing challenges during post-shutdown business boom Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation