Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

News Wire

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Camp Roberts won’t be used to house unaccompanied migrant children

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 4:49 PM

Camp Roberts is no longer being considered as a location to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children.
click to enlarge NOT HOUSED The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has decided that Camp Roberts will not be used to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CAL GUARD MILITARY DEPARTMENT
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF CAL GUARD MILITARY DEPARTMENT
  • NOT HOUSED The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has decided that Camp Roberts will not be used to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal’s office (D-Santa Barbara) said the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) informed the office that it doesn’t plan to use Camp Roberts due to a decrease in the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S. border.

The spokesperson told New Times that there are significantly fewer unaccompanied minors being apprehended and placed in HHS custody, so there is less need for additional facilities to house them.

According to the HHS daily report, as of June 2, 439 unaccompanied children were in U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody. The numbers have dropped from April, when 5,000 unaccompanied minors were in custody.

The #NotCampRoberts Coalition, which recently formed in opposition to using the facility as a temporary housing center, said it is relieved to hear the news that children won’t be housed at Camp Roberts.

“It has always been the Coalition’s intention to advocate in the best interests of the children. We recognize the challenges that the Biden administration faces as they move forward in their efforts to respond to this humanitarian crisis,” the coalition said in a statement. “The Coalition will continue to work toward comprehensive immigration reform that will include providing safe temporary housing for asylum seekers and advocating for children to be united with family or sponsors as soon as possible.” ∆
—Peter Johnson
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Wire

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO and Santa Barbara counties meet state’s criteria for yellow tier Read More

  2. A local tells his family's story of fleeing the Armenian genocide Read More

  3. Arroyo Grande High School could cancel choir program Read More

  4. Same bar, new look: Harry's Night Club and Beach Bar gets a refresh Read More

  5. Grover considers making pandemic-era outdoor dining areas permanent Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation