Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

News Wire

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Friday, May 21, 2021

Citizen-led survey aims to find trends in local catalytic converter thefts

Posted By on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM

Grover Beach resident Angela Henderson heard about the nationwide rise in thefts of catalytic converters last month almost immediately after she bought a Toyota Prius, the most common target of such crimes.

click to enlarge SWIPED Catalytic converter theft is surging due to the part's high-valued precious metals, like palladium and rhodium. The global push to lower vehicle emissions—which catalytic converters help do—is also driving up their value to record levels. - PHOTO FROM SLOPD FACEBOOK PAGE
  • PHOTO FROM SLOPD FACEBOOK PAGE
  • SWIPED Catalytic converter theft is surging due to the part's high-valued precious metals, like palladium and rhodium. The global push to lower vehicle emissions—which catalytic converters help do—is also driving up their value to record levels.
She heard about it on the news, from local police, and then her neighbors started posting about it on Nextdoor constantly, many saying they’d been hit overnight and detailing the thousands of dollars required to replace their stolen parts.

“It’s not a small thing,” Henderson said. “It could total your car.”

Henderson got so freaked out that she eventually paid around $200 to have a protective plate installed over her car’s catalytic converter. Then she launched an online survey aimed at finding trends among the thefts in Five Cities. If there’s a specific time or day when catalytic converter thefts are most common, Henderson hopes she can at least warn her neighbors to be on their guard.

“Well the police just sort of tell us what’s happening after the fact,” she said. “What I’m trying to see is patterns.”

In mid-March, the San Luis Obispo Police Department announced that citizens had reported 73 stolen converters since Jan. 1, or almost one per day. Ten were stolen in a single weekend in late April, all swiped from Priuses.

The problem isn't contained to SLO. Converters disappeared from six school vans in a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District vehicle yard in early March. Morro Bay police issued an alert in February about a local uptick. SLO County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said unincorporated communities have also been hit hard in recent months.

According to national news reports, catalytic converter theft is surging due to the part's high-valued precious metals, like palladium and rhodium. The global push to lower vehicle emissions—which catalytic converters help do—is also driving up their value to record levels.



Converters are an easy target for theft due to their exposed location under vehicles, and police say thieves are using hand tools like reciprocating saws to quickly remove the part.

Henderson’s survey can be completed online and includes just five questions. She hasn’t received many responses so far, but she’s hoping to get a clearer picture of the problem as more people find out about the survey.

“South Grover seems to be hit the hardest. But they’re coming into north Grover now too,” she said. “It’s disturbing.” ∆

—Kasey Bubnash
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Wire

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. North County wants more transparency about Camp Roberts' potentially housing migrant children Read More

  2. SLO detox facility gets fully funded, to open in late summer Read More

  3. A couple teams up with Gala Pride and Diversity Center to create a safe space for the LGBTQ-plus community Read More

  4. Deceased shooter who killed SLO police officer had a mental health crisis, his mother said Read More

  5. Grover Beach to consider allowing cannabis consumption lounges Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation