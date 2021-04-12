Nonprofit provides free Wi-Fi access in Cambria

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE CAMBRIA TECHNOLOGY COLLECTIVE

CONNECTION The Cambria Technology Collective expands on its free Wi-Fi program along Main Street in Cambria.

—Karen Garcia

Cambria Technology Collective, an information technology (IT) support and services nonprofit, expanded its free Wi-Fi project along Main Street in Cambria on April 4.The expansion provides internet access to electronic devices along the cross street of Tamson, near the Cookie Crock. It also covers the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority Route 15 bus stop area, providing the service to those awaiting transportation services.The next phase of the project includes building a network in the West Village area along Main Street between Mechanics Bank and the Shell gas station.Jeremy Main, CEO of Cambria Technology Collective, toldvia email that the nonprofit is slowly setting up access points in the community, however, the two areas that currently provide internet connection “have had hundreds of sign-in connections within the past month.”The current design of the project is focused on providing coverage along Main Street between Windsor Boulevard to just past Bridge Street.Anyone that needs connection can do so in the currently established areas, Main said, where the network name “Cambria Free WiFi” is visible on devices.He said that local residents and individuals who live and work in the area part-time have expressed their gratitude for the free service.“We know of several people who have stated that they can not afford their own internet or phone service, who have been able to communicate and stay connected with others during the time that COVID-19 restrictions have been in effect,” Main said.The project came about after a conversation with former Cambria Community Services District Director Amanda Rice about Main’s experience as an IT network and systems administrator and previous large-scale Wi-Fi projects he had built.Creating free access to Wi-Fi for Cambria visitors and residents is one of Main’s personal goals, among other projects that the nonprofit is designing.“With Cambria having limited cell phone coverage, we see the ability to provide residents and guests here in Cambria with the ability to contact emergency services through Wi-Fi calling, in addition to the capability of the various local businesses and organizations to provide information about our amenities, services, and sights,” he said. ∆